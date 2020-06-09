Mostly black Alabama county covering up Confederate statue

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – An image of George Floyd is projected on the base of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue has been the focal point of protester over the death of George Floyd. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama county known as a birthplace of black empowerment plans to cover up a Confederate memorial erected more than a century ago and is looking for ways to remove it permanently.

The chairman of the Macon County Commission, Louis Maxwell, says workers will use a tarp to cover the statue in Tuskegee. He says that’s because it was spray painted with obscenities. But Maxwell says the county also wants to remove the monument permanently, perhaps to a nearby heritage museum. A Confederate heritage group installed the monument in the middle of the mostly black county more than a century ago.

