MISSION BBQ customers donate over $362k to Wreaths Across America

COLUMBIA, Md. (WANE) – MISSION BBQ announced Friday that customers donated a total of $362,320 to Wreaths Across America TM through the American Heroes Cups campaign.

Wreaths Across America is known for its annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization’s mission is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom, the press release said. In addition to the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

The donation will help to sponsor over 36,000 veterans’ wreaths to remember our fallen U.S. service members during the 2021 holiday season, the press release said.

“We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to Remember, Honor and Teach,” said Bill Kraus, co-founder for MISSION BBQ.

“We wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today if it wasn’t for our nation’s veterans who stepped up for us time and time again,” said Kraus and Steve Newton, founders of MISSION BBQ. “We are humbled by the wonderful support of our customers and all the good that will be done for our so deserving American Heroes in remembering their lives, their service and their sacrifices.”

American Heroes Cups are available year-round, retailing at $3.99 with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military charities and local first-responders. MISSION BBQ encourages customers to bring back their American Heroes Cup on return visits to the restaurant and receive 99 cents refills.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit the organization’s website.