Missing Michigan girl, 4, found in cornfield after hours-long search

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old western Michigan girl who vanished in a cornfield was found unharmed hours later after searchers scoured hundreds of acres in the nighttime darkness.

WOOD-TV reports that the search began about 8:10 p.m. Saturday in Ottawa County’s Wright Township after the child went missing in a cornfield.

Ottawa County deputies joined officers from several other agencies as well as the girl’s relatives in searching hundreds of acres, much of it covered with standing corn that complicated the search.

But after about three hours, the girl was found unharmed about 1 mile from where she was last seen.

