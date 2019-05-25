Missing Hawaiian woman found after two week search

Missing hiker Amanda Eller, has been found alive on Maui. The 35-year-old woman had been missing for more than two weeks.

Search crews found her in Bamboo Forest in Haiku.

Everyone was elated to find her not only alive, but apparently in good condition. They say Eller appears to have been injured while hiking.

She told a firefighter that she “just got lost and kept walking downhill. ” Volunteers had been searching Maui hiking trails for any sign of Eller since May 9th.

She was last seen in surveillance video a day earlier, shopping at the Haiku Market. Her car and belongings, including her cell phone were later found in the parking lot of the Kaha-kapao Loop Trail in the Makawao Forest Reserve.

