ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that legalizes recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21.

This makes Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the substance for adult consumption. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, attended the signing ceremony. Walz said in November that Ventura was one of the first governors in the country to support legalization.

Under the new measure, it will become legal by Aug. 1 to possess, use and grow marijuana at home. Retail sales at dispensaries will probably be at least a year away.