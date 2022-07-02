WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A driver died Saturday after crashing his minivan into the back of a pickup truck in northwest Ohio.

Around 10:24 a.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Road 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.

The initial investigation found a 2012 Ford F-350 was northbound on SR 420 when the minivan behind it, a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country, rear-ended the pickup truck.

Police determined the driver of the minivan, Richard Haas, 40, of Sandusky did not keep enough distance between his vehicle and the truck, causing the crash.

Haas was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police noted in the report he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, Bryan Dearth, 26, of Clyde, and the front passenger, Alexander Pocock, 26, of Bellevue were not wearing seatbelts, police noted. They went to the hospital for minor injuries, along with two children in the back seat who police reported were both properly buckled in.