Milwaukee boy fighting for life after being shot

A 7-year-old Milwaukee boy is in critical condition after he was shot by a stray bullet while sleeping in a car.

Kenneth Smith, the boy’s father, says that his son was at a barbecue with his mother Thursday night when someone in the area opened fire, spraying the vehicle with bullets – one of them hitting the boy.

Reports say the mother took her son to the hospital. He has undergone several surgeries, but may need more operations.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the situation to try and find any sign that could lead them to the shooter.

“I got all type of mixed up feelings right now. One minute, the guy who did this I want to get him. Then the next minute it’s like should I forgive him?” Smith told reporter Aaron Maybin.