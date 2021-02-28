Michigan weighs charges against official who displayed gun

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office is considering whether charges should be filed against a county commissioner who displayed a rifle at a livestreamed public meeting.

A spokesman for Attorney General Dana Nessel says the move follows a state police investigation of Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous’ act. During the Jan. 20 meeting, Clous showed the rifle on camera as a caller voiced concern about the far-right Proud Boys group. His gesture prompted a public backlash and international headlines.

