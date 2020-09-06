Michigan state park noted for ties to Underground Railroad

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s newest state park is being recognized for its link to the Underground Railroad.

The National Park Service has accepted Watkins Lake State Park and County Preserve in southeastern Michigan into the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

According to state officials, the Watkins Farm was owned by early settlers who strongly opposed slavery and helped protect a man who had escaped enslavement in Kentucky and was the target for a failed kidnapping attempt.

Watkins Lake became a state park in 2016.

The 1,112-acre park features a 5-mile walking trail, among other amenities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.