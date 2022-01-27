Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense

This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office shows Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Attorneys say a teenager charged with killing four students at Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense.

A notice was filed Thursday, according to a summary of case filings available online.

The notice should lead to mental health exams of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes for the shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

The filing comes the same day as a new lawsuit alleging negligence by school officials and Crumbley’s parents over the attack.