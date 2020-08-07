Michigan mask requirement extended to day cares and camps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her mask requirement to include many children who attend day care and camps, saying the step is necessary to ensure that the facilities can remain open and safe during the pandemic.

Previously, day care centers and camps were exempt from her order to wear a face covering inside enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor places.

Also Thursday, teachers held a rally at the state Capitol to bring attention to the danger of schools reopening for in-person learning later this month and after Labor Day.

Detroit casinos, meanwhile, are reopening to the public.

