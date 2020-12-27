Michigan man must pay $35K over Lake St. Clair seawall projects

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a southeastern Michigan man to pay about $35,000 in restitution for failing to start or complete work on seawalls he was hired to repair or build along the Lake St. Clair shoreline.
Fifty-six-year-old David Marshall of Roseville was ordered to pay $35,100 to four people by Oct. 13, 2021, after pleading guilty in August to seven larceny offenses, five felonies and two misdemeanors.
The Macomb Daily reports that under a recent order by a Macomb County Circuit Court judge, if Marshall pays that restitution the felonies would be reduced to misdemeanors.
