Michigan man killed, woman hurt after van crashes into pharmacy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An 82-year-old man has been killed and a 77-year-old woman injured after the van they were in crashed into a pharmacy in Ann Arbor.

MLive.com reports that part of the van was lodged inside the Walgreens store Wednesday afternoon.

Otis Jones, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Authorities said it took rescue crews about 45 minutes to remove Rose Jones from the van.

Two people inside the store suffered minor injuries.