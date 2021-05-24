Michigan loosens COVID-19 workplace mask, distancing rules

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Steelcase in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has loosened COVID-19 workplace safety rules so fully vaccinated employees can go without a mask and disregard distancing requirements.

Industry-specific regulations are rescinded.

Restaurants and bars, for instance, can reopen pool tables and dance floors.

Cleaning standards are softer. As expected, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration also has lifted a requirement that employers prohibit onsite work if employees’ job can be done remotely — clearing the way for a return to offices.

The revised emergency regulations will expire in October.