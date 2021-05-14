Michigan lifts mask requirement for vaccinated people

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is lifting a mask requirement for fully vaccinated people and says the unvaccinated don’t need to wear one outdoors.

A broad indoor face covering mandate will expire in July.

The announcement Friday from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Michigan’s order takes effect at 9 a.m. Saturday.

People outside won’t have to wear a mask regardless of whether they have gotten a shot.

While inside, the fully vaccinated can go without a face covering.

Those who aren’t vaccinated must still wear a mask indoors.