Michigan Legislature sues to block Whitmer’s virus orders

Protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order and business restrictions due to COVID-19 while lawmakers met to consider extending her coronavirus emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature has sued Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, asking a judge to declare invalid and unenforceable her stay-at-home order and other measures issued to combat the coronavirus.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, says a 1945 law giving the governor broad emergency powers governs local, not statewide, declarations like one in place since March.

The suit also says a 1976 law gives Whitmer emergency authority only for a limited period that expired.

Though Whitmer has gradually lifted restrictions to let some businesses reopen, Republican leaders say the Legislature should have input.

Whitmer defends her moves as necessary to save lives.

