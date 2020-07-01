Michigan judge allows restart of disputed oil pipeline

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge is allowing Enbridge to resume pumping oil through a Midwestern pipeline.
The judge ordered the shutdown of Line 5 last week at the request of state Attorney General Dana Nessel. That came after damage was found to a structure anchoring a section of the pipeline that runs through a channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan. In an updated order Wednesday, the judge said Enbridge could reopen the pipeline to conduct a safety test and could keep the oil flowing in keeping with its results. Enbridge says it will comply with the court order.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.