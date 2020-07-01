Michigan judge allows restart of disputed oil pipeline

This June 2020 photo, shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. Enbridge who provided the photos to the state of Michigan, last week said an anchor support on the east leg of the pipeline, right, had shifted. A Michigan regulatory panel refused Tuesday, June 30, 2020, to grant quick permission to run a new oil pipeline beneath a channel that connects two of the Great Lakes, deciding instead to conduct a full review. Enbridge filed an application in April with the Michigan Public Service Commission to relocate a segment of its Line 5 that extends beneath the Straits of Mackinac, which links Lakes Huron and Michigan. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge is allowing Enbridge to resume pumping oil through a Midwestern pipeline.

The judge ordered the shutdown of Line 5 last week at the request of state Attorney General Dana Nessel. That came after damage was found to a structure anchoring a section of the pipeline that runs through a channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan. In an updated order Wednesday, the judge said Enbridge could reopen the pipeline to conduct a safety test and could keep the oil flowing in keeping with its results. Enbridge says it will comply with the court order.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.