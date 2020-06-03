Michigan governor to Congress: Supply issues undermine testing

A sign along the bluff in downtown St. Joseph, Mich., encourages social distancing Tuesday, June 2, 2020, as the state slowly continues to open after being shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has told Congress that Michigan lacks supplies to fully ramp up testing for the coronavirus and says it’s difficult to determine what the U.S. government is shipping.

She testified Tuesday that while she appreciates the federal assistance, information about testing supplies being delivered is sometimes inaccurate.

She says it’s making planning “very difficult” and supplies could be allocated more quickly with better information.

Hairdressers and barbers, meanwhile, told a legislative committee that the governor should let them reopen. They say they can safely serve customers.