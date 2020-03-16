Michigan governor closes restaurants to dine-in customers

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the state’s first two cases of coronavirus, at the Michigan State Police headquarters in Windsor Township, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering that all restaurants and bars be closed to dine-in customers, effective at 3 p.m., to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The businesses can stay open for takeout and delivery.

A Whitmer spokeswoman says more details will be released Monday.

The state reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the Michigan total to 53. Included in the new positive tests is the first child, a boy in Oakland County, and the first in Ottawa County west of Grand Rapids.

