Michigan doubles bonus to $10K for state-employed dentists

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials have agreed to double hiring bonuses for dentists who choose to work in state hospitals and prisons in an effort to lure them into a practice that overwhelmingly pays less than the private sector.

The Civil Service Commission voted Wednesday to add another $5,000 hiring bonus for newly hired dentists who complete a year-long probationary period, bringing the total bonus to $10,000.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the positions pay between $38 and $60 hourly.

As of Tuesday, the state government jobs website shows that most of the 15 available dentist positions in Michigan are in state prisons.

