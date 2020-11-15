Michigan DNR pursuing concessionaires to run park businesses

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s state parks, harbors and recreation areas are seeking entrepreneurs to run camp stores, boat rentals and other businesses as the coronavirus pandemic has spurred an increase in state park visitors.

Lori Green, the concession and lease manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, tells MLive.com there are perks that come with operating a business within a state park or recreation area.

All information, including sample contracts, contract fees and other financial requirements, data on sales and visitor numbers for past years, and bidding deadlines, can be found for each opportunity on the concessions page of the DNR’s website.