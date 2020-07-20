Michigan college holds in-person graduation despite order

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — A politically-connected conservative college in southern Michigan has defied warnings from state and public health officials by holding an in-person graduation ceremony.

The Detroit News reports Hillsdale College held graduation Saturday evening. The college had expected more than 2,000 people.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had called the celebration amid restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic illegal.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in recent days.

University officials say graduation is an important milestone and safety precautions were taken, including wearing masks.

More than 73,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Michigan.