Michigan apple harvest expected to fall after cold April

SPARTA, Mich. (AP) — A spring freeze will likely put a fall chill on the size of Michigan’s apple harvest.

The state is expected to produce 18.25 million bushels of apples this year, down from 22 million in 2020.

The Michigan Apple Committee reported the forecast from an industry trade show in Chicago.

Some growing areas in April had temperatures in the 20-degree range.

Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee, says there will still be plenty of apples for people to enjoy.

There are more than 14 million apple trees in commercial production at hundreds of Michigan farms.

The state typically ranks third in the U.S. in apple production.