Michigan agency removes foxes, coyotes from unlicensed rehab

Officials have removed a half-dozen red foxes, three coyotes and other animals from an unlicensed rehabilitation center in Michigan where the owner’s 2-year-old granddaughter lost an arm after reaching into a pen with two wolf-dog hybrids.

State conservation officers searching the Howling Timbers facility Friday in Muskegon also found 47 dogs that are believed to have been crossbred with wolves or other wolf-dog hybrids.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it learned in August that a girl had been bitten in July after putting her arm into a cage.

The agency revoked owner Brenda Pearson’s wildlife rehabilitation permit in 2010.

