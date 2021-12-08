Michigan AG will review Oxford school shooting

Michigan’s attorney general said Tuesday her office will review events that occurred before last week’s mass shooting that left four students dead at Oxford High School, despite the district’s rejection of her offer to be its third-party investigator.

“We’re not going to just do nothing,” Attorney General Dana Nessel told Detroit TV station WXYZ.

She again said she does not want to point fingers at school officials but that an investigation will identify the best practices and policies to prevent further violence.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne has said a third party will investigate, and the district’s lawyer told the attorney general’s office Monday it was fully cooperating with local law enforcement.

“We really might need to revise the way that all school districts operate,” said Nessel, who plans to meet with students, parents, educators and others in Oxford Township, a community of about 23,000 people roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer embraces Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter as the two leave flowers and pay their respects Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who is overseeing the criminal case against the student accused in the Nov. 30 shooting and who took the rare step of charging his parents, has left open the possibility that school officials may also face charges.

Three hours before Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire, killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher, the 15-year-old was sent back to class after a meeting between school counselors and his parents over a drawing a teacher found on his desk that included a bullet and the words “blood everywhere.”

Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes in the attack.

McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against his parents, saying they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with the drawing and its disturbing message.

McDonald has said Crumbley’s parents did not mention during a meeting at the school that he had access to a 9mm semi-automatic pistol that his father had bought for him days earlier.