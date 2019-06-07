Michelin, GM Take The Air Out Of Tires For Passenger Vehicles

Michelin and General Motors announced a joint research agreement under which the companies intend to validate and advance the Uptis (Unique Puncture-proof Tire System) Prototype with the goal of introducing Uptis on passenger models as early as 2024.

MONTREAL — Michelin and General Motors have presented a new generation of airless wheel technology for passenger vehicles — the MICHELIN Uptis Prototype (or “Unique Puncture-proof Tire System”) — at the Movin’On Summit for sustainable mobility.

Michelin and GM are testing the Uptis Prototype, beginning with vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Later this year, the companies will initiate real-world testing of Uptis on a test fleet of Bolt EV vehicles in Michigan.

