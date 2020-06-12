Memorial to slain Virginia officers temporarily removed

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue honoring police officers killed in the line of duty was removed from a park in Virginia’s capital city Thursday morning after it was covered in red paint.

Video obtained by news outlets showed a truck hauling the Richmond Police Memorial away from Byrd Park, the same place where a statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down and thrown into a lake Wednesday. Both statues were damaged during ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck. A spokesman for Richmond’s mayor told news outlets the police memorial would be restored and returned.

