Meijer to donate $1M to Urban League chapters across Midwest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Meijer announced Monday that it’s investing $1 million in 19 Urban League chapters across the Midwest that align with its focus areas of economic impact, health, workforce development and education. This donation is a continuation of the company’s ongoing commitment in the Diversity & Inclusion space.
“Meijer cares about the communities it serves, and we recognize that it takes time, dedication and thoughtful actions to make a positive difference,” said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes. “We are dedicated to strengthening our D&I efforts and applaud the National Urban League’s commitment to provide economic empowerment, educational opportunities and the guarantee of civil rights.”
The $1 million contribution will be given to the following Urban League chapters:
- Akron Community Service Center & Urban League in Cleveland
- Chicago Urban League
- Columbus Urban League
- Fort Wayne Urban League
- Grand Rapids Urban League
- Indianapolis Urban League
- Lorain County Urban League in Cleveland
- Louisville Urban League
- Milwaukee Urban League
- Quad County Urban League in North Chicago
- Southwestern Michigan Urban League
- Tri-County Urban League in Central Illinois
- Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan
- Urban League of Greater Cleveland
- Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio in Cincinnati
- Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County
- Urban League of Northwest Indiana
- Urban League of Racine & Kenosha
- Urban League of Springfield in Central Illinois
“We are on a journey at Meijer, and believe this investment in these Urban Leagues will help bring a future of hope, equality and respect for our Black and African American communities,” said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Meijer.