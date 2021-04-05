Meijer to donate $1M to Urban League chapters across Midwest

by: Corinne Moore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) –  Meijer announced Monday that it’s investing $1 million in 19 Urban League chapters across the Midwest that align with its focus areas of economic impact, health, workforce development and education. This donation is a continuation of the company’s ongoing commitment in the Diversity & Inclusion space.

“Meijer cares about the communities it serves, and we recognize that it takes time, dedication and thoughtful actions to make a positive difference,” said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes. “We are dedicated to strengthening our D&I efforts and applaud the National Urban League’s commitment to provide economic empowerment, educational opportunities and the guarantee of civil rights.”

The $1 million contribution will be given to the following Urban League chapters:

  • Akron Community Service Center & Urban League in Cleveland
  • Chicago Urban League
  • Columbus Urban League
  • Fort Wayne Urban League
  • Grand Rapids Urban League
  • Indianapolis Urban League
  • Lorain County Urban League in Cleveland
  • Louisville Urban League
  • Milwaukee Urban League
  • Quad County Urban League in North Chicago
  • Southwestern Michigan Urban League
  • Tri-County Urban League in Central Illinois
  • Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan
  • Urban League of Greater Cleveland
  • Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio in Cincinnati
  • Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County
  • Urban League of Northwest Indiana
  • Urban League of Racine & Kenosha
  • Urban League of Springfield in Central Illinois

“We are on a journey at Meijer, and believe this investment in these Urban Leagues will help bring a future of hope, equality and respect for our Black and African American communities,” said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Meijer.

