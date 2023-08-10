HONOLULU (KHON2) — With much of historic Lahaina town either burned to the ground or severely damaged, the impacts keep changing as recovery efforts continue.

The latest fatality count is 36, according to Maui County.

People are searching for loved ones and the world wants to know how to help.

How to find lost or separated loved ones

The American Red Cross is acting as the clearinghouse to reunite families. Family members can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help.

A Maui woman has created an alphabetical spreadsheet of those lost or separated. The list is public and can be found on this website.

Where are the shelters

There are shelters at Maui Preparatory Academy, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Maui High School and War Memorial.

The convention center in Honolulu is also prepared to provide shelter to 4,000 people. This includes visitors trying to leave the state and residents who leave Maui.

For those trying to leave Lahaina, the County has a mass bus evacuation scheduled to depart from Whalers Village entry fronting Kāʻanapali Parkway. Additional buses will be added, as needed. Visitors will be taken to the airport and residents will be taken to a shelter in Central Maui.

What kind of help is available

The Office of Consumer Protection put a price freeze into effect for the island of Maui. “The price freeze now in effect for the Island of Maui means that commodities must be sold at pre-emergency price levels.”

Agricultural operations impacted by the wildfires may contact the HDOA’s Agricultural Loan Program on O‘ahu at (808) 973-9458 for more information and to begin the process of applying for low-interest agricultural emergency loans. Loan applicants would need to provide estimates of losses and should document the damage with photos.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-box usage to those impacted by the fires. Residents can call the U-Haul of Maui-Kahului at (808) 249-8041.

Mercy Chefs is partnering with Citizen Church Maui to provide meals to those impacted, including first responders and volunteers. The meals will will be provided at 4275 Hine Way. They are also partnering with King’s Cathedral at 777 Maui Veteran’s Highway in Kahului. Members have arrived on Maui, and they said in a news release that they will start serving food as soon as possible.

HMSA was working with CVS to mobilize to get medications to members. They were also arranging travel accommodations, to Oahu, for members who need additional care. Members can call the number on the back of their member card or (855) 298-2491.

Uber partnered with the State to offer discounted fares for evacuees, up to $40, from the Honolulu airport to the convention center. Adding the promo code MAUI23 to the wallet section of the Uber app will apply the discount.

How to help

Gofundme has created a list of verified fundraisers. Those relief fundraisers can be found on their Maui hub page.

On Wednesday, Maui County advised that donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and blankets can be dropped off at the War Memorial complex.

The Maui Food Bank is accepting online donations on their website.

The Maui Humane Society is in need of assistance as well. They have been taking in injured animals and expect that number to continue to grow as some residents may need to surrender their animals in the coming days. They are asking for the community to: become an SOS foster, donate pet food and other pet items. Those off-island who would like to donate, can visit their Amazon wish list or make monetary donations on the Maui Humane website.

The American Red Cross needs volunteers and is offering accelerated training for those willing to help out. They are also taking monetary donations, on their website.

The Hawaii Lions Club is taking donations and have a private donor who will match funds up to $25,000. Visit the Hawaii Lions’ website to help.