CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off of California’s Camp Pendleton.

The corps says the vehicle flipped over Thursday night at the base north of San Diego. No one was hurt.

The Marine Corps says it had a “mechanical malfunction,” and the vehicles will be barred from surf zones while more testing is done.

The use of amphibious combat vehicles in water was halted in July after two became disabled in surf, but the ban was lifted last month.

The vehicles are being rolled out to replace an aging fleet of tracked vehicles, one of which sank in 2020, killing eight Marines and a sailor.