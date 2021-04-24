March for policing reform planned in downtown Chicago

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021, file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left and Juan Perea, 9, hold signs as they attend a news conference following the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot by a Chicago Police officer at about 2 a.m. on March 29 in an alley. The independent board that reviews Chicago police shootings says it will release body camera footage and other investigation materials Thursday, April 15, 2021, pertaining to the fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — People plan to gather in downtown Chicago to call for changes in the city’s policing.

Organizers with Activate-Chi say the protest will begin Saturday with a noon rally at Daley Plaza followed by a march through downtown streets and a vigil for people killed by police.

Activists have held other protests around Chicago since the April 15 release of video showing the fatal police shooting last month of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Latino boy.

The footage showed the officer shoot Toledo less than a second after Toledo dropped a gun and began turning toward the officer while raising his hands.