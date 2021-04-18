Police still searching for fugitive in deadly shooting; shelter in place lifted for northwest Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are still searching for the suspect after three people were killed in a shooting near an apartment complex in the Arboretum area of northwest Austin.

The scene was previously reported as a possible active shooter situation, however, Austin Police Department now says it appears it was an isolated domestic event.

After more than five hours of shelter in place requirements, Austin police lifted that order for the northwest Austin area near the search around 4:40 p.m. SWAT units and helicopters that were searching a heavily wooded area

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three adults (two women and one man) were pronounced dead at the scene, which took place at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments, located at 9617 Great Hills Trail. ATCEMS says the incident was reported at 11:42 a.m. Sunday.

Police have named 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect and they’re considering him a fugitive, who is armed and dangerous. Broderick, a Black male, is said to be wearing a gray hoodie and a baseball cap.

Broderick is described as 5′ 7″ with an average build.

According to the Texas Rangers and Travis County court records, Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective and was charged with sexual assault of a child in June 2020.

He bonded out of jail days after his arrest, and resigned from the sheriff’s office, according to a spokeswoman.

Austin-Travis County EMS had 18 response assets on-scene. No additional patients have been reported at this time. APD SWAT vehicles were seen entering the area around 1:15 p.m.

Several businesses in the Arboretum shopping area have closed for the remainder of the day after the shelter in place announcement. Z’Tejas and Eddie V’s don’t plan to re-open on Sunday. The Cheesecake Factory and Barnes & Noble are still open.

Police snipers just jumped into this helicopter and left the Arboretum shopping center, currently circling wooded area nearby looking for suspect in shooting that killed three people. Considered armed and dangerous. UPDATES: @KXAN_News & https://t.co/5LptzpgRrW pic.twitter.com/Gs2u865oTs — Josh Hinkle (@hinklej) April 18, 2021

