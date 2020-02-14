Man gets prison for selling fatal drugs to billionaire’s son

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man was sentenced to 15 years in a federal prison for selling cocaine laced with heroin and fentanyl to a Greek billionaire’s son who was found dead in a Cleveland hotel room.

Terry Lee Christian pleaded guilty earlier to charges related to selling the drugs that killed 34-year-old Sokratis S. Kokkalis in July 2018 and for using a cellphone in a drug transaction. He was sentenced Wednesday.

Kokkalis’ father is Socrates P. Kokkalis. The elder Kokkalis is the founder of a Greek telecommunications company and chairman of the Greek soccer team Olympiacos F.C.

His son was the team’s vice president.

