Man arrested in Christmas tree fire at Fox News headquarters

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man is facing charges including arson for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

The tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Fox News host Shannon Bream announced the fire to viewers as firefighters were working to put it out. No injuries were reported.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on charges including criminal mischief, arson and trespassing. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

