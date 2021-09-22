Macy’s to hold hiring event Thursday with 76,000 jobs available

NEW YORK (WANE) Macy’s and its affiliated stores will hold a national hiring event Thursday, September 23 with the intention of filling 76,000 positions; 48,000 of those jobs will be seasonal positions.

Hiring events will be held at more than 500 stores across the country from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macy’s encourages those interested to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com. Macy’s, Inc. conducts most interviews for store positions online. The process takes as little as five minutes for seasonal roles and is available 24/7. Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply. Walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview during the hiring event.