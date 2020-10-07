Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

FILE – In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe’s home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. says it is handing out another round of bonuses to recognize its front-line employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

The bonuses total $100 million. Lowe’s handed out similar bonuses in March, May, July and August.

With the latest bonuses, Lowe’s will have provided more than $675 million in financial support to its sales associates this year.

