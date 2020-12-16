Low-orbit satellites key to new Ohio broadband pilot

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2019 file photo, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted speaks during a news conference unveiling the STRONG Ohio Bill at the Ohio Department of Public Safety in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Low-orbiting satellites circling less than 600 miles above Earth are key to a new broadband technology Ohio will test early next year.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Wednesday that if the pilot project is successful it can help the state get service to Ohio’s remote regions.

Particularly in Appalachia, a lack of high speed internet has stymied economic development, education and health care for decades.

The $200,000 project will deliver Starlink satellite broadband service developed by SpaceX to 90 households and 10 small businesses in central Ohio’s Union County, northwest of Columbus.

All participants are underserved by broadband.