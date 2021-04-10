Long sentence for Illinois man accused of trying to aid Islamic State

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man who believed he was giving phones to help the Islamic State group commit violence has been sentenced to 13 1/2 years in federal prison.

Federal Judge Andrea Wood says Edward Schimenti was more culpable of the two men convicted in 2019. But the judge also says the crime was “on the less serious end of a scale.” Schimenti didn’t know that he was dealing with a government informant when he agreed to get phones to use as detonators.

The FBI began investigating the Zion, Illinois, man based on social media posts in favor of the Islamic State. Schimenti apologized and asked the judge for “another chance at life.”