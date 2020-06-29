Long-controversial Robert E. Lee marker in Ohio vandalized

A marker honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee sits in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles chapter in Franklin, Ohio. (Google Maps)

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — A vandal or vandals over the weekend spray-painted a marker honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the southwest Ohio city of Franklin.

WHIO-TV reports they also wrote “no racist monuments” on the road in front of the marker, which was moved from alongside a public highway in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 violence over Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It’s now on private property at a Fraternal Order of the Eagles chapter.

Resident Brian Morris said he cleaned the marker and hopes that whoever did it has “got this out of their system.”

