Londoners express mixed feelings over Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Londoners walking near Parliament early on Saturday had mixed feelings about the UK’s departure from the European Union.

While Britain formally left the EU at 11 p.m. local time on Friday, the hard work of building a new economic relationship between the bloc and its ex-member has just begun.

There are difficult negotiations ahead as the U.K. goes its own way while trying to preserve links with its biggest trading partner, covering everything from tariffs and product standards to the British industry’s ability to recruit foreign workers and the EU’s access to U.K. fishing grounds.

