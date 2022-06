VAN HORN, Texas (CBS) – New Shepard’s 21st mission was short and sweet.

The Blue Origin rocket lifted off with a 6-member crew Saturday morning from Launch Site One in Van Horn, Texas. The mission lasted about 15 minutes roundtrip, landing safely back on Earth.

It’s the rocket’s fifth human flight. The crew includes Evan Dick, Katya Echazarreta, Hamish Harding, Victor Correa Hespanha, Jaison Robinson, and Victor Vescovo.

Blue Origin is an aerospace company started by Jeff Bezos.