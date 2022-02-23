(WEHT)- As the world watches, U.S. officials say Russian forces are “ready to go right now,” days after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly ordered troops into Ukraine for “peacekeeping functions.”

Now, Ukrainians living near the border in the eastern part of the country are sharing their concerns with the world. On Wednesday, a Ukrainian journalist who agreed to speak under the condition of anonymity said Ukrainians are feeling anxious as the threat of Russian invasion looms.

She says the Russians are only claiming to be peaceful but says they are the aggressors in eastern Ukraine. She adds that Ukrainians feel that the world cannot ensure their safety, meaning they can only rely on their owned armed forces.

As a journalist, she notes that the country is dangerous for journalist and says they will have to leave if Russians move to occupy her, or other Ukrainian cities. She warns that if other countries do not protect Ukraine, they will have to “protect themselves.”