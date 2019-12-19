Lawsuits allege hotel chains ignored human trafficking

Lawyers representing human trafficking victims say several major hotel chains have ignored human trafficking taking place in their businesses, from multiple men visiting a single room to cash-only payments.

They’re suing to force the chains to take action.

The lawyers say the hotels have failed to identify, investigate and report suspected human trafficking and have thereby profited from the crime.

Attorneys have asked a federal panel to consolidate at least 21 such lawsuits pending in 11 states into a single case in federal court in Columbus, arguing that the lawsuits contain the same basic allegations.

