Lawsuit says thrill ride maker knew of defect before crash

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after the ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A lawsuit filed against the maker of an amusement ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair says the company knew years before about a defect that caused the deadly crash.

The family of an 18-year-old who died at the fair and three others who were seriously injured in 2017 filed the lawsuit Monday against Dutch manufacturer KMG.

Attorneys say they have a letter sent by the company in 2012 that shows it knew about a design flaw that could cause corrosion.

KMG previously has said the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam where a carriage on the Fire Ball ride broke apart.

A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left with the company on Monday.