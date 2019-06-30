Lawmakers fail to meet deadline for passing Ohio state budget

FILE – In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, center, speaks between Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, left, and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder during the Ohio State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine says there’s no reason that a deal on the state’s next two-year budget can’t be reached this weekend. The Republican governor said Thursday, June 27, he shares the same basic goals as fellow Republicans Householder and Obhof. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State lawmakers have failed to meet a statutory deadline for agreement on a two-year operating budget for Ohio.

With time running out to meet Sunday’s deadline, the Senate late Saturday approved a 17-day stopgap measure to fund state government until an agreement can be reached on a two-year budget. The House was expected to approve the interim budget in a Sunday night session.

A joint House-Senate committee has been working through differences in the $69 billion spending bill. A final proposal must be approved in up-or-down votes by both chambers.

Some of the differences that have divided the chambers include taxes, health care and school funding.

Lawmakers also failed to meet Sunday’s deadline for approving Ohio’s insurance fund for injured workers. The Senate approved a 30-day extension for that fund.

