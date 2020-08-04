Kroger launches a new recycling program for customers

CINCINNATI (WANE) — Kroger announced Tuesday that it will launch a new recycling program for the more than 300 products from the Simple Truth brand.

The new Simple Truth® recycling program platform will allow customers to recycle a wide range of packaging not currently accepted in curbside recycling programs: produce bags, bread bags and plastic overwrap from household items like tissues and bottled water.

“A key part of achieving our ambitious Zero Hunger | Zero Waste vision is offering our customers innovative solutions to recycle and reuse product packaging,” said Keith Dailey, group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. “We’re thrilled to partner with TerraCycle to launch our new Simple Truth Recycling Program, supporting our sustainable packaging goals and enabling Kroger customers to recycle their favorite Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic products without ever leaving home.”

How the Simple Truth Recycling Program works:

Sign up at TerraCycle.com/SimpleTruth Collect Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic flexible plastic packaging (bags, pouches, liners and wraps) Ship the packaging to TerraCycle using a free, prepaid shipping label Earn points for every pound of eligible packaging sent Redeem points as donations to charitable organizations

The Simple Truth Recycling Program is available for individuals, schools, offices and community organizations, the press release said.

To learn more about the brand, visit SimpleTruth.com.