Kerry apologizes for US leaving Paris accord

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has apologized “with humility ” for the absence of the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Kerry spoke remotely from Washington in a virtual address to 2021 Climate Adaptation Summit in the Netherlands and said the United States is committed to meeting the challenges of dealing with climate change.

“We have a president now, thank God, who leads, tells the truth and is seized by this issue,” Kerry said.

President Joe Biden, in his first hours in office last week, signed an executive order returning the United States to the Paris climate accord. It reversed the withdrawal by President Donald Trump, who ridiculed the science of human-caused climate change.

“We’re proud to be back,” Kerry said.