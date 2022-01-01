Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths.

Stewart Richey Electrical employees and other utility workers and city crews survey and help clear debris at Thornton Furniture on Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green, Ky., after another tornado warning was issued, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday’s storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

Stewart Richey Electrical employees and other utility workers and city crews help clear debris and put up a large tarp at Thornton Furniture on Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green, Ky., after another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday’s storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

Cinder blocks and building debris litter the front parking lot of Thornton Furniture on Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green, Ky., after another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday’s storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

Downed trees and limbs sit broken in the grass outside the Ashton Parc apartments off Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., after another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday’s storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

Kroger employees at the location on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., help collect shopping carts blown around the parking lot and pick up debris after another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday’s storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet utility crews check on the stoplights hanging over the intersection of Cave Mill Road and Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., after another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday’s storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

Shopping carts sit toppled over after being blown around a grocery store’s parking lot on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., after another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday’s storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

Storm debris sits on the roof top of Hobby Lobby off Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., after another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday’s storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

The storm comes just three weeks after deadly tornadoes killed more than 90 people in five states, including 77 in Kentucky. In Hopkinsville on Saturday, several downtown businesses were damaged by a possible tornado.

Another possible tornado touchdown occurred in Taylor County, where several homes were damaged. As of Saturday afternoon, portions of eastern Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch.