Kentucky shelter working to locate pet owners post-tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky animal shelter is doing its part to help with recovery from last month’s tornadoes by reuniting pets lost in the storm with their owners.

The Messenger reports the Hopkins County Animal shelter has taken in about 90 dogs and about 120 cats from the hard-hit community of Dawson Springs since Dec. 11. As of Tuesday, there were still about 36 dogs left to be claimed and about 50 cats, and animals were still coming in.

Richard Bales, an animal control officer for the Hopkins County Animal Shelter, holds 14-year-old Frida, a cat rescued in Dawson Springs after the mid-December tornado, in Kentucky, on Dec. 28, 2021. Frida came to the shelter dehydrated and malnourished. (Jodi Camp/The Messenger via AP)

Hopkins County Animal Shelter Assistant Director Brianna Stewart helps Trudy, a 5-year-old white chihuahua, into her wheelchair so she can get some exercise, on Dec. 28, 2021, in Madisonville, Ky. Trudy was found in Dawson Springs after the mid-December tornado and has a spinal cord injury which is paralyzing her back legs. The shelter is not sure if the spinal cord damage was before the storm or from the storm. (Jodi Camp/The Messenger via AP)

Marlee Burden holds her daughter Zelphea Burden while her mother Jennifer Burden, below helps salvage possessions from her sister’s destroyed home in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Dawson Springs, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A car sits in the debris of a destroyed house in Dawson Springs, Ky., on Dec. 12, 2021, two days after a monstrous tornado carved its way through the area. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Alyssa Thorpe, left, and Marlee Burden hold their children while Halyn McKnight, right, searches for possessions with her mother Jennifer Burden in her destroyed home, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Dawson Springs, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

To locate their owners, shelter volunteers are showing photos and talking to neighbors in the areas the animals were found.