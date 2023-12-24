INDIANAPOLIS — Anne Walker Collingwood never knew her father.

Collingwood’s father — U.S. Army Second Lt. Gene Walker, a Richmond resident — died while fighting in World War II in 1944, just months after Collingwood was born.

“I just drifted through life for 79 years, not knowing a whole lot about my father,” she said.

But, when Walker’s remains were identified in July by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Collingwood got a chance to do something she never thought she would do: plan a funeral for her father.

According to previous reports, Walker’s remains were accounted for on July 21 after his death in 1944. Walker’s unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Hücheln, Germany, when the tank Walker was in was hit by an 88mm anti-tank round. Walker is believed to have been killed instantly.

After the war, officials with the American Graves Registration Command investigated missing American personnel in Europe. While several investigations were conducted in the Hücheln area in September 1948, there were no reports of dead American servicemembers in the area.

After one set of unidentified remains were eventually recovered from one of the burned-out tanks in Hücheln, officials said the remains possibly belonged to Walker. After testing mitochondrial DNA and anthropological analysis, the remains were identified as his.

Growing up, Collingwood knew that her father had been killed in World War II. But the family hardly spoke about it, except when her mother married one of Walker’s best friends.

“I think that (my mother) was very traumatized by what happened, and she never talked about it. I just grew up knowing that it was a subject that we didn’t talk about,” Collingwood said. “… I didn’t learn a lot about him. And then my mother ended up marrying one of his best friends when I was 6. So, I did learn quite a bit from him, just that he was an extremely likable, wonderful person. Kind, gentle and that it’s too bad that I didn’t get to know him.”

A few years ago, Collingwood said she got a call from the U.S. Army. At the time, they told Collingwood that they were making a family tree for Walker, reaching out to family in case Walker’s remains were ever identified. Collingwood said they asked for a DNA sample from her and her daughter.

In July, another call came to Collingwood that would change her life. Walker’s remains were identified after 79 years.

“I thought I was dreaming. I thought, ‘There’s no way after 79 years this could happen, right?’” Collingwood said. “It even crosses your mind that this could be some kind of fraud, like they’re going to say ‘But if you want to know more, you have to send money to this.’ But it turns out it was completely true.”

When her family found out, Collingwood said they were so excited, especially her daughters and her grandchildren who have gone through this process with her. Collingwood said she wishes that Walker’s mother and her mother could have had this information before each died.

Collingwood herself had a range of emotions when she was told about the remains being identified.

“Shock, disbelief, happiness, I mean extreme happiness,” she said. “Just bewildered, really, because who would ever dream that after 79 years that this was gonna happen, you know?”

Collingwood said she hopes the experience she went through gives other people hope, including those who currently have family members who have not been identified after a war or conflict.

“I think that there’s a lot of people out there like me, who don’t know about their relative, whoever it might be and they have probably lost hope, if they haven’t been identified,” Collingwood said. “When they see or hear this story, they may have renewed hope that, well this guy was identified, maybe my loved one can someday be identified.”

Currently, Collingwood’s family is preparing for Walker’s funeral. Collingwood said she will appreciate anyone who attends and celebrates this American hero.

“It feels very wonderful, very gratifying, that this veteran is so appreciated,” she said.

Walker’s funeral is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2024, at Fort Rosecrans in San Diego.